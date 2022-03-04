Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE BUBBLE Trailer

pixeltracker

The film is set to debut on April 1.

Mar. 4, 2022  

Netflix has released a new trailer for The Bubble. The film is set to debut on April 1.

A comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a sequel to an action franchise film about flying dinosaurs.

The cast includes Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, and Danielle Vitalis.

Watch the new trailer here:

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE BUBBLE Trailer
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella

From This Author - Michael Major