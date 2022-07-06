VIDEO: Netflix Debuts RISE OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE MOVIE Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The new film is set to debut on August 5, 2022.

The cast includes Ben Schwartz, Omar Miller, Brandon Mychal Smith, Josh Brener, Kat Graham, Eric Bauza, Haley Joel Osment, Rhys Darby, and John Michael Higgins.

Continuing the tale from the hit Nickelodeon series, Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Donatello are back in action and up to their teenage antics in this comedic adventure that raises the stakes higher than ever before.

The Turtles are put to THE TEST when a mysterious stranger named Casey Jones arrives from the future to warn the mutant brothers of an impending invasion·of the most dangerous alien force in the galaxy - the Krang!

Can the team RISE UP to become the heroes they are destined to be, or will their teenage foibles get the better of them? What unfolds is the most adventurous, emotional, and epic story ever told of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Watch the new trailer here: