VIDEO: Netflix Debuts HARRY & MEGHAN Trailer
The first three episodes will premiere on December 8. The second volume will premiere on December 15.
In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story.
Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.
With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth TODAY and the royal family's relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple's love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.
From the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, Harry & Meghan is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history.
Watch the new trailer here:
December 4, 2022
