VIDEO: Neil DeGrasse Tyson Talks Water on the Moon on TODAY SHOW

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson talks about NASA’s discovery.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson talks about NASA's discovery of water on the moon. He discusses the importance of the discovery for the future of space exploration.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

