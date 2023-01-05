VIDEO: Natasha Lyonne Stars In Rian Johnson's POKER FACE Series Trailer

Poker Face premieres exclusively on Peacock on January 26 with four episodes, followed by new episodes every Thursday. Watch the new trailer below!

The 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series marks the television debut for the brilliant Rian Johnson (Glass Onion, Knives Out, Star Wars) and is executive produced by and stars Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Orange Is The New Black)

Natasha Lyonne's Charlie has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

The cast also features Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.

Watch the new trailer here: