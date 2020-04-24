VIDEO: Natalie Portman Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick DIRTY DANCING

Natalie Portman announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: DIRTY DANCING.

Watch the announcement below!

The film is featured on three of AFI's lists of the greatest American films, earning a place on the list of the greatest love stories of all time. "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" is ranked #86 on AFI's greatest songs in American film, and "Nobody puts Baby in a corner" is on AFI's list of THE 100 best movie quotes!

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey previously starred together in director John Milius' RED DAWN. In this exclusive AFI Archive video, Patrick Swayze talks about his famous line in DIRTY DANCING.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI will shine a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections will be supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.





Related Articles View More TV Stories