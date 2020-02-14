Advertisement

VIDEO: Nat Faxon and Jim Rash Share Awkward Encounters from Filming DOWNHILL on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Article Pixel Feb. 14, 2020  

Nat Faxon and Jim Rash exchange stories with Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus about their experiences shooting their film, Downhill, in Austria.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

