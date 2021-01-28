Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Naomi Watts Talks PENGUIN BLOOM on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

PENGUIN BLOOM is available to stream on Netflix.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Naomi talks about what she did for her 50th birthday a couple of years ago when COVID wasn't a concern, being roasted by her friends, everyone getting food poisoning at her party, her new movie Penguin Bloom, working with magpies, and Jimmy gives her a homeschool quiz to see how helpful she is to her kids while they're doing virtual learning.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

VIDEO: Naomi Watts Talks PENGUIN BLOOM on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Scenery Bags - Beautiful Broadway Necklace
Performer T-Shirt
Dancer Sticker

Related Articles View More TV Stories
VIDEO: BLACKPINK Performs Pretty Savage on THE LATE LATE SHOW Photo

VIDEO: BLACKPINK Performs 'Pretty Savage' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

VIDEO: Billy Crystal Talks About His Relationship With Carl Reiner Photo

VIDEO: Billy Crystal Talks About His Relationship With Carl Reiner

VIDEO: Stanley Tucci Shares His Italian Language Skills Photo

VIDEO: Stanley Tucci Shares His Italian Language Skills

VIDEO: Jesus Trejo Performs Stand-Up on THE TONIGHT SHOW Photo

VIDEO: Jesus Trejo Performs Stand-Up on THE TONIGHT SHOW


More Hot Stories For You