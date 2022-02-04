VIDEO: NBC Shares JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION Olympic Spot

NBC has shared a new TV spot for Jurassic World Dominion. The film arrives in theaters June 10.

Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer.

Chris Pratt and Bryce DALLAS Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing and are joined by Academy AwardÂ® winner Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm.

The film also features BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome, No), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It).

Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with Colin Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Trevorrow directed 2015's Jurassic World, which went on to gross $1.7 billion worldwide and is the sixth-highest-grossing film in cinema history.

The Jurassic franchise in one of the biggest franchises in the history of cinema. To date, Jurassic films have earned more than $5 billion at the worldwide box office.

Watch the new TV spot here: