VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown & Henry Cavill Team Up in New ENOLA HOLMES 2 Trailer

The new film will be released on November 4.

Oct. 11, 2022  

Netflix has shared the trailer for Enola Holmes 2. The new film will be released on November 4.

Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency - only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn't as easy as it seems.

Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world - from London's sinister factories and colorful music halls, to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself.

As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends - and Sherlock himself - to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again!

ENOLA HOLMES 2 is directed by Harry Bradbeer, with a screenplay by Jack Thorne and story by Harry Bradbeer & Jack Thorne. Along with new friends and foes, it stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Helena Bonham Carter.

Watch the trailer for the new film here:

