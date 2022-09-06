Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Mila Kunis Stars in Netflix's LUCKIEST GIRL ALIVE Trailer

The new drama thriller will be released on October 7.

Sep. 06, 2022  

Netflix has shared the trailer for Luckiest Girl in the World. The new drama thriller will be released on October 7.

The film stars Mila Kunis, Finn Wittrock, Chiara Aurelia, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Justine Lupe, Dalmar Abuzeid, Alex Barone, Carson MacCormac with Jennifer Beals and Connie Britton.

Luckiest Girl Alive centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon.

But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life.

Watch the new trailer here:

Click Here to Watch the Video!



