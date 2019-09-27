VIDEO: Mike Colter Talks About His Toddler's Incredible Vocabulary on LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden welcomes his guests Ellen Pompeo and Mike Colter and asks them about raising young children, something all three of them currently have in common, and Mike tells them about his 4-year-old daughter who is quick to let her dad know when she is parched. Watch the clip below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke."

