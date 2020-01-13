VIDEO: Mika And Ginny Brzezinski Talk About New Book 'Comeback Careers' on TODAY SHOW

Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC's "Morning Joe," and her sister-in-law, Ginny Brzezinski, talk on the 3rd hour of TODAY about their new book, "Comeback Careers," in which they help women in their 40s, 50s and beyond rethink and reinvent their careers.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You