VIDEO: Michael Moore Talks Defunding the Police, the 2020 Election, & More on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Michael Moore was a guest on Wednesday night's episode of LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS to share his thoughts on the current issues in our country.

Michael Moore talks about the surge in protests against police brutality, explains defunding the police and discusses the importance of the video recording showing the murder of George Floyd. Moore also shares his anxieties about the 2020 election, and the fear that Trump will postpone the election.

Watch the interview below!

