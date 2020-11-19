Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Michael J. Fox Talks About Watching BACK TO THE FUTURE With Princess Diana on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Michael J. Fox discusses some interesting myths about him.

Nov. 19, 2020  

Michael J. FOX discusses some interesting myths about him, his new book No Time Like the Future and the 20-year legacy of his foundation, The Michael J. FOX Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

