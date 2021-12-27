VIDEO: Melissa Barrera & SCREAM 5 Cast Talk New Film

A new Scream 5 featurette featuring Melissa Barrera, Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and more has been released! The film is set to be released in theaters on January 13, 2022.

Watch the Scream 5 cast talk new additions to the franchise below!

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past.

Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the movie was executive produced by Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, and Marianne Maddalena.

Watch the new featurette here: