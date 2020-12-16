VIDEO: Medhi Hasan Talks About Launching His Peacock Show

Mehdi Hasan talks about launching The Mehdi Hasan Show on Peacock from home during the coronavirus pandemic, calls for Trump to be held accountable for his attempt to steal the election and explains why the right-wing media is a "safe space" in its own right.

