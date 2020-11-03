VIDEO: Mayor Pete Buttigieg Says He's Hopeful on Election Night on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden connects with Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

James Corden connects with Mayor Pete Buttigieg on the eve of the 2020 presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, and James asks Pete about a lot of the anxieties Americans are sharing heading into the vote count. And James asks the author of "Trust" if he will still continue to make appearances on Fox News that leave anchors speechless with his answers.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

