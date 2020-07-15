VIDEO: Mayim Bialik Announces INSIDE OUT for AFI Movie Club

Mayim Bialik announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: INSIDE OUT. In 2015, the American Film Institute honored INSIDE OUT with an AFI AWARD - recognizing it as one of the most culturally and artistically significant films of the year.

DID YOU KNOW? In an early version of the script it was Joy and Fear who got lost together, instead of Joy and Sadness. In this exclusive AFI Archive clip, screenwriter Meg LeFauve discusses how the script evolved to include Sadness and the importance behind that choice.

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The film selections are supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience. Audiences can continue the conversation online using the hashtag #AFIMovieClub. Learn more at AFI.com and follow us on social media at Facebook.com/AmericanFilmInstitute, YouTube.com/AFI, Twitter.com/AmericanFilm and Instagram.com/AmericanFilmInstitute.

