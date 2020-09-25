VIDEO: Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle Talk PEN15 on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle talk about bonding with their teenage co-stars.

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle talk about bonding with their teenage co-stars on PEN15, pulling from their own middle school experience for the show and running into former classmates.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You