VIDEO: Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle Talk PEN15 on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle talk about bonding with their teenage co-stars.

Sep. 25, 2020  

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle talk about bonding with their teenage co-stars on PEN15, pulling from their own middle school experience for the show and running into former classmates.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

