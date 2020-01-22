VIDEO: Martin Short Talks Oscar Snubs on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Martin Short chats about becoming a first-time grandfather, reviews Oscar nominees and snubs and floats a new name for the continually changing title of his comedy tour with Steve Martin.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

