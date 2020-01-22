VIDEO: Martin Short Talks Oscar Snubs on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Martin Short chats about becoming a first-time grandfather, reviews Oscar nominees and snubs and floats a new name for the continually changing title of his comedy tour with Steve Martin.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You