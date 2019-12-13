VIDEO: Martin Scorsese Talks About Joe Pesci on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Article Pixel Dec. 13, 2019  

The director talks to Peter Travers about reconnecting with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci and working with Al Pacino for the first time.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Good Morning America (GMA) brings viewers an award-winning combination of breaking news, exclusive investigations, hard hitting interviews, weather forecasts, cutting edge medical field information, and financial reporting every morning. Join Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, Michael Strahan, Amy Robach and Ginger Zee weekdays at 7am on ABC.

VIDEO: Martin Scorsese Talks About Joe Pesci on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Performs New Christmas Song 'At This Table' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: John Mulaney Held Auditions for His Netflix Musical Comedy Special
  • VIDEO: See How THE LION KING's Elephant Is Brought To Life
  • VIDEO: Erika Jayne Prepares To Make Broadway Debut In CHICAGO