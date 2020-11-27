Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Martha Stewart Shares Thanksgiving Memories on TODAY SHOW

It’s been 40 years since Martha Stewart’s first Thanksgiving Day appearance on TODAY.

Nov. 27, 2020  

It's been 40 years since Martha Stewart's first Thanksgiving Day appearance on TODAY. Harry Smith, who is a neighbor of Martha's north of New York City, biked over to her home to see how she's handling this year's highly unusual holiday.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

