VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Talks About His Daughter on THE ELLEN SHOW

Mark Wahlberg revealed to Ellen that even though he went to the father/daughter dance at his daughter's school, she refused to take the dance floor with him. Plus, he chatted about his upcoming movie, "Spenser Confidential."

Watch the clip below!

