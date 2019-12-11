VIDEO: Mario Lopez Talks About Guest Starring on THE GOLDEN GIRLS on TODAY SHOW

Mario Lopez looks back on a 1987 episode of "The Golden Girls" in which he played Dorothy's (Bea Arthur) student, and reveals what it was like working with the cast.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You