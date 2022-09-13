Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Margot Robbie, Jean Smart & More Star in BABYLON Film Trailer

The film is set to have a limited release on December 25 with a wide release on January 6.

Sep. 13, 2022  

The first official trailer for Damien Chazelle's Babylon has been released. The film is set to have a limited release on December 25 with a wide release on January 6.

The film features the original music track "Voodoo Mama" from Academy Award®-winning composer Justin Hurwitz.

From Damien Chazelle, BABYLON is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart.

A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

The film also stars P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, and Olivia Wilde.

