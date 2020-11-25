Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Mandy Moore Performs 'How Could This Be Christmas?' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

With Husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Nov. 25, 2020  

With Husband Taylor Goldsmith Mandy Moore is sharing some holiday spirit with the release of two new Christmas singles, and she performs one titled "How Could This Be Christmas?" alongside musician and husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Watch teh performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

