VIDEO: Mandy Moore Performs 'How Could This Be Christmas?' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
With Husband Taylor Goldsmith.
With Husband Taylor Goldsmith Mandy Moore is sharing some holiday spirit with the release of two new Christmas singles, and she performs one titled "How Could This Be Christmas?" alongside musician and husband Taylor Goldsmith.
Watch teh performance below!
