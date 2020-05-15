VIDEO: Malala, Oprah, Hugh Jackman, Simone Biles and More Salute the Class of 2020

On Friday, May 15, Facebook and Instagram celebrated the Class of 2020 with a roll call, shouting out every school in all 50 states, from Alabama to Wyoming, featuring graduates and educators from around the country and sharing graduates' favorite #Graduation2020 moments from Facebook and Instagram.

And because this is all about the graduates, an incredible lineup assembled to help them celebrate, including Hugh Jackman, Kristen Bell, Gloria Estefan, Malala, and Simone Biles, with the event capped off with an inspirational commencement address from Oprah Winfrey.

Check out their salute to the Class of 2020 here!