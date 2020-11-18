Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Maggie Rose Performs '20/20' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Watch the performance below!

Nov. 18, 2020  

Breakthrough singer Maggie Rose stops by The Kelly Clarkson Show for a special performance of her hit single "20/20."

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

