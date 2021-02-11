Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs 'Broken Harvest' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

The new single was just released; watch the performance below!

Feb. 11, 2021  

James Corden welcomes GRAMMY-nominated musician Madison Cunningham who shares what she's looking forward to returning to and what inspired her hit song "Broken Harvest," for which she shares a special performance.

Watch the performance below!

Each week night, THE LATE LATE SHOW with James Corden throws the ultimate late night after party with a mix of celebrity guests, edgy musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by offering viewers a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reigns as host in March 2015, he has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as Carpool Karaoke.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


