VIDEO: MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM Season Three Trailer

Freeform has shared the trailer for season three of "Motherland: Fort Salem." The new season will be the series' last.

The end of season 2 of "Motherland: Fort Salem" left Abigail, Tally, Raelle, and Scylla fugitives on the run. Now without a military nor a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession - but laying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit. With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist

The series stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renée. In addition, fan-favorites Sheryl Lee Ralph (as President Wade), Victor Webster (as Blanton Silver), Tony Giroux (as Adil) and Catherine Lough Haggquist (as Petra Bellweather) will be back as recurring cast members. Executive produced by Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Brian Studler and Tracey Jeffrey.

The final season of "MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM" will premiere Tuesday, June 21, at 10:00 p.m. EDT on Freeform, available next day on Hulu.

Watch the new trailer here: