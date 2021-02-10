VIDEO: Lucas Hedges Talks About His Movie Mom Michelle Pfeiffer on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Lucas talks about staying with his parents, visiting his childhood home, waking up at sunrise to take a walk and talk to himself, submerging himself in freezing cold ice baths, the amazing actresses who have played his mom, starring in the new movie French Exit with his latest on screen mother Michelle Pfeiffer, and he reveals that he has never seen any of her movies.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."