Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Lucas Hedges Talks About His Movie Mom Michelle Pfeiffer on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

They star in the movie FRENCH EXIT together.

Feb. 10, 2021  

Lucas talks about staying with his parents, visiting his childhood home, waking up at sunrise to take a walk and talk to himself, submerging himself in freezing cold ice baths, the amazing actresses who have played his mom, starring in the new movie French Exit with his latest on screen mother Michelle Pfeiffer, and he reveals that he has never seen any of her movies.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

VIDEO: Lucas Hedges Talks About His Movie Mom Michelle Pfeiffer on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents OFFENSIVE TO SOME 3/3 7 PM ET
IT?S WOMEN?S PLAY presents OFFENSIVE TO SOME 3/3 7 PM ET
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Eric Jordan Young featuring Philip Fortenberry ? In This Moment 3/13 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Christy Altomare & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
Christy Altomare & Seth Rudetsky On Demand

Related Articles View More TV Stories
HBO Max Picks Up SEARCH PARTY for a Fifth Season Photo

HBO Max Picks Up SEARCH PARTY for a Fifth Season

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BLACKISH on ABC

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC Photo

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TO TELL THE TRUTH on ABC


More Hot Stories For You