VIDEO: Lily James & Sebastian Stan in Hulu's PAM & TOMMY Trailer

Watch the all-new trailer and key art for Hulu's "Pam & Tommy." The limited series premieres with three episodes on February 2nd. New episodes stream weekly.

Set in THE WILD WEST early days of the Internet, "Pam & Tommy" is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple's home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997.

A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current Reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.

The cast also includes Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spenser Granese, and Mozhan Marnò.

Watch the new trailer here: