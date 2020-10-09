VIDEO: Lele Pons & Guaynaa Perform 'Se Te Nota' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Watch the performance below!
Musical guests Lele Pons and Guaynaa perform "Se Te Nota" for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!
