VIDEO: LIZZIE MCGUIRE, MUPPETS NOW & More Coming to Disney+ in 2020

Disney+ has shared a first look at its exciting slate of original and exclusive content set to premiere in 2020.

Watch the first look below!

In 2020, Disney+ subscribers can look forward to a diverse line-up of new content including the highly-anticipated return of Hilary Duff in "Lizzie McGuire," Marvel Studios' first original series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" and "WandaVision," the final season of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," THE MUPPETS unscripted series "Muppets Now," original movies "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made," "Stargirl," "The Phineas & Ferb Movie: Candace Against the Universe," and "Secret Society of Second Born Royals," docuseries "Rogue Trip" and "Becoming," and season two of hit series "The Mandalorian" and "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the biggest blockbuster films from Walt Disney Studios including "Aladdin," "Toy Story 4," and "The Lion King."

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, together, for the first time. From The Walt Disney Company's Direct-to-Consumer and International segment, Disney+ is available on most internet-connected devices and offers commercial-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series and short-form content including series "The Mandalorian," "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "The World According to Jeff Goldblum," and "Encore!" and films "Lady and the Tramp" and "Noelle." Alongside unprecedented access to Disney's incredible library of film and television entertainment and 30 seasons of "The Simpsons," the service is the exclusive streaming home for films released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including "Captain Marvel," "Avengers: Endgame," "Aladdin," "Toy Story 4," "The Lion King," "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," "Frozen 2," and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You