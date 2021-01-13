VIDEO: Kyra Sedgwick Talks Quarantine on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Kyra talks about her husband Kevin Bacon giving her a quarantine bikini wax, being married for 32 years, getting pygmy goats as an anniversary gift, their grown kids, her new ABC show "Call Your Mother," and the short film "Until" that she made with Kevin.

