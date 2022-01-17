VIDEO: Kristin Davis Talks AND JUST LIKE THAT... on KELLY CLARKSON

Kirstin Davis sat down with Kelly Clarkson to discuss returning to her Sex and the City character in HBO Max's new series, And Just Like That...

Davis REVEALED what happened on the phone call to bring the Sex and the City crew back for "And Just Like That...," as well the importance of continuing to tell the iconic characters' stories as they get older, hearing feedback from mothers of non-binary and gender fluid kids, and how intense it has been being back in the world of "Sex And The City."

Watch the new interview below!

Davis reprises her role as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt in the new series, following six seasons of the original series and two films.

The ten-episode Max Original series And Just Like That..., from executive producer Michael Patrick King, now has two episodes streaming on HBO Max. The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

The Max Original And Just Like That..., the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows "Carrie" (Sarah Jessica Parker), "Miranda" (Cynthia Nixon) and "Charlotte" (Kristin Davis) as they navigate THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series also includes previously announced cast members Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal