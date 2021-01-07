Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Killer Mike Talks High School Alumni on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

T.I. and the former mayor of Atlanta went to high school.

Jan. 7, 2021  

Killer Mike talks about Georgia's runoff election and the violent insurrection in the nation's Capitol.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: Killer Mike Talks High School Alumni on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You