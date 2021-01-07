VIDEO: Killer Mike Talks High School Alumni on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
T.I. and the former mayor of Atlanta went to high school.
Killer Mike talks about Georgia's runoff election and the violent insurrection in the nation's Capitol.
Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below.
Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.
Watch Late Night with Seth Meyers weeknights 12:35/11:35c.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- Exclusive: Alex Brightman Sings 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON as Part of the Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm!
- VIDEO: Killian Donnelly Performs 'The Music of the Night' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
- VIDEO: Watch Audra McDonald, Josh Groban & More in UNITED IN SONG PBS Special
- VIDEO: Hear the Original Theme Song for WANDAVISION, Written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez!