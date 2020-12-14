VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Underneath The Tree'
This is a 2013 Christmas song from Clarkson herself.
What better way to celebrate the the holiday season than with a Kelly Clarkson Christmas banger?! For this festive Kellyoke, Kelly and her band Y'all perform her holiday hit "Underneath The Tree."
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
