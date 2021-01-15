VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'You Get What You Give'
The song was originally recorded by New Radicals.
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform an upbeat cover of "You Get What You Give" by New Radicals in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
