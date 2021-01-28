VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Unchained Melody'
'Unchained Melody' was originally recorded by The Righteous Brothers.
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform an enchanting cover of "Unchained Melody" by The Righteous Brothers in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Featured at the Theatre ShopT-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Related Articles View More TV Stories