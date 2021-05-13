Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Lay Me Down'

The song was originally recorded by Sam Smith.

May. 13, 2021  

In the latest Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a breathtaking cover of "Lay Me Down" by Sam Smith.

Watch the performance below!

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" is the critically acclaimed, uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart and connection featuring Emmy® Award winning talk show host, Grammy® Award winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

The hourlong program, produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, is the highest rated talk show to debut in seven years.

It features a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people, performances, games and Kelly's unfiltered perspective on life, relationships, parenting and things that make here laugh along the way.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" airs in 100% of the country on more than 200 stations. Emmy® and Gracie® Award winner Alex Duda is showrunner and executive producer. Clarkson is also an executive producer.

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Lay Me Down'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Eryn LeCroy
Eryn LeCroy
Cailen Fu
Cailen Fu
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith

Related Articles View More TV Stories
RATINGS: TAMRON HALL Grows Week to Week Across All Key Measures Photo

RATINGS: TAMRON HALL Grows Week to Week Across All Key Measures

Backyard Barbecuers Battle on GRILL OF VICTORY Photo

Backyard Barbecuers Battle on GRILL OF VICTORY

HBO Max Orders Kids And Family Series GORDITA CHRONICLES Photo

HBO Max Orders Kids And Family Series GORDITA CHRONICLES

THE LEGACY OF BLACK WALL STREET to Premiere on OWN Photo

THE LEGACY OF BLACK WALL STREET to Premiere on OWN


More Hot Stories For You