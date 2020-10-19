VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'I'm Sorry' by Blake Shelton
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a moving cover.
Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a moving cover of "I'm Sorry" by Blake Shelton in the latest Kellyoke.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Original HAMILTON Cast Members Perform 'The Room Where It Happens' at Joe Biden Virtual Fundraiser
- VIDEO: Broadway Stars From HAMILTON, LES MISERABLES, and More Want You to Make a Plan to Vote
- VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of ONE ROYAL HOLIDAY With Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit
- VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and More Perform "Feed Me (Git It)" From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS