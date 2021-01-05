Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Borderline'

Kelly is taking you back to the '80s!

Jan. 5, 2021  

Kelly is taking you back to the '80s! Watch her and her band Y'all perform a powerful cover of "Borderline" by Madonna in the latest Kellyoke.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


