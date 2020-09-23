Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Keira Knightley Talks About Her Beatles-Obsessed Daughter on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Keira Knightley talks about her daughter learning to walk at 9 months old.

Sep. 23, 2020  

Keira Knightley talks about her daughter learning to walk at 9 months old, her oldest daughter's obsession with The Beatles and Kate Bush and her version of Pride & Prejudice becoming popular again during quarantine.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

