VIDEO: Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Star in the BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC Trailer!

Orion Pictures has released the trailer for Bill and Ted Face the Music, starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter!

Watch the trailer below!

In the film, the stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

The film also stars Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

Bill and Ted Face the Music will be released on August 21, 2020.

