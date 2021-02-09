Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Katy Perry Talks About Her New Baby on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

The singer received thoughtful baby gifts from Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie

Feb. 9, 2021  

Katy talks about her new baby Daisy, giving birth during the pandemic, parenting with her fiancé Orlando Bloom, the thoughtful baby gifts they got from Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie, the crazy six weeks after giving birth, The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show, her own performance at the Super Bowl in 2015, the new season of ABC's "American Idol," and performing at Joe Biden's Inauguration.

Watch the clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live" below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's YouTube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy YouTube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

