VIDEO: June Diane Raphael Talks About Physically Picking Up Grown Men on LATE NIGHT

Article Pixel Jan. 21, 2020  

June Diane Raphael talks about her penchant for physically picking up grown men and her children's comedy chops.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Beloved "Saturday Night Live" personality - and the longest serving anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update" - Seth Meyers takes over as host of NBC's "Late Night," home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and the best in musical talent.

Watch LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS weeknights 12:35/11:35c.

VIDEO: June Diane Raphael Talks About Physically Picking Up Grown Men on LATE NIGHT
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Zoey's Playlist on NBC

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Randy Rainbow's Latest Political Song Parody, 'That Don!'
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Joins Children's Choirs For Martin Luther King Day Tribute on THE VIEW
  • VIDEO: See Billy Porter, Neil Patrick Harris, & More in the Trailer for VISIBLE: OUT ON TELEVISION
  • VIDEO: Will MOULIN ROUGE's Aaron Tveit Get Stumped Playing Song Association?
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement