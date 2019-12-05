VIDEO: Julianne and Derek Hough Talk AGT on TODAY SHOW

Article Pixel Dec. 5, 2019  

Siblings Derek and Julianne Hough stop by the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about their upcoming NBC holiday special, "Holidays with the Houghs." Julianne, a former "America's Got Talent" judge, also reacts to Gabrielle Union's controversial exit from the show.

Watch the interview below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

VIDEO: Julianne and Derek Hough Talk AGT on TODAY SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel Sings 'Seasons of Love' on STRICTLY COME DANCING
  • VIDEO: Audience Member Disrupts Talkback at SLAVE PLAY, Calling it 'Racist Against White People'
  • VIDEO: Enjoy DEAR BABY YODA, a New HAMILTON Parody
  • VIDEO: Idina Menzel & Elsa Head 'Into The Unknown' In New FROZEN 2 Music Video
  • VIDEO: Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon Perform in Disguise in NYC Subway
  • VIDEO: James Corden Talks CATS and Starring in Netflix's THE PROM on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE