VIDEO: Julianne and Derek Hough Talk AGT on TODAY SHOW

Siblings Derek and Julianne Hough stop by the 3rd hour of TODAY to talk about their upcoming NBC holiday special, "Holidays with the Houghs." Julianne, a former "America's Got Talent" judge, also reacts to Gabrielle Union's controversial exit from the show.

Watch the interview below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You