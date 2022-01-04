VIDEO: Josh Groban & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Face Off in Instrument Challenge on THAT'S MY JAM

Josh Groban and Joseph Gordon-Levitt faced off in a "Random Instrument Challenge" on last night's episode of NBC's new series, "That's My Jam." Other guests on the episode included Alessia Cara and Chance the Rapper.

Watch Groban attempt the accordion and Levitt show off his tuba skills in the video below!

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, "That's My Jam" is an hour long music and comedy variety game show that draws inspiration from the most popular "Tonight Show" games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances.

Signature games to be played include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, DON'T Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, DON'T Spray It and many more.

The format was brought to Universal Television Alternative Studio by Fallon, longtime "The Tonight Show" producer Jim Juvonen and writer Josh Knapp. Adam Blackstone is Musical Director and will lead the house band throughout each episode. Mike Yurchuk will serve as showrunner.

Watch the challenge here: